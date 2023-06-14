TS ECET 2023 Results Declared At ecet.tsche.ac.in, How To Check Scorecard

The TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 results have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who took the TS Engineering Common Entrance Test can check their scorecards by visiting the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in. Osmania University conducted the exam online on May 20. To secure a rank in TS ECET 2023, candidates must achieve a minimum of 25 per cent aggregate marks in four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc) in the examination.

TS ECET 2023 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website for TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Locate the link for TS ECET result on the website and click on it

Step 3: Provide accurate information such as your date of birth, hall ticket number, and registration number

Step 4: Ensure that the details you enter match the information on your TS ECET admit card 2023

Step 5: Choose the option “View Results" from the menu. The screen will then display the TS ECET 2023 result and rank card

Step 6: Download the TS ECET 2023 result in PDF format and save the result for your future reference.

The TS ECET 2023 test is held to grant lateral admission into the second year of standard BE, BTech, and BPharm programmes given by university-affiliated and unaided private professional colleges that serve both minority and non-minority students.

Following the announcement of TS ECET 2023 results, the authorities will initiate the counselling process. Candidates who qualify the exam will have the opportunity to participate in the TS ECET 2023 counselling process. The counselling process will be conducted online and will involve several steps such as fee payment, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment.