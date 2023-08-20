TS ECET Counselling 2023: Final Phase Registration Ends Tomorrow at tsecet.nic.in

The final round of registration for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 has started today, August 20. The registration period will conclude tomorrow, August 21 and candidates can register online at tsecet.nic.in, the official website.

On August 22, applicants who have already reserved a slot will have their certificates verified. The preliminary seat allotment results will be made available approximately around August 26. Candidates must pay the tuition cost and report online between August 26 and August 29. Between August 26 to August 30, candidates must report to their designated colleges.

On August 28, the Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges’ Spot Admission rules will be published for candidates to refer to.

TS ECET Final Phase Counselling 2023: Important Dates

Event Date Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in the First Phase August 20 to August 21 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates in the Final Phase August 22 Exercising options August 20 to August 23 Freezing of options August 23 Provisional allotment of seats August 26 Payment of Tuition Fee, Self Reporting through website August 26 to August 29 Reporting at the allotted College August 26 to August 30

TS ECET Final Phase Counselling 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, tsecet.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the registration page and click on the link.

Step 3: Fill out the TS ECET final phase counselling registration form with your credentials.

Step 4: Candidates must pay the corresponding application fees.

Step 5: Submit your TS ECET 2023 final phase counselling application.

Step 6: Save the TS ECET 2023 final phase counselling confirmation page and print it for future records.