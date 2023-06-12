TS EDCET 2023 Result Released At edcet.tsche.ac.in; Steps To Download

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the result of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2023 today, June 12. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in. Students can access their scores online by entering the hall ticket number on the login window.

The TS EDCET 2023 exam was held on May 18 in three shifts. First shift was from 9.00 am to 11.00 am, second from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and third scheduled from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The provisional answer key for the TS EDCET 2023 was released on May 23 and objections were invited till May 25. All candidates (apart from SC/ ST students) must secure at least 25 per cent of the total marks in the entrance exam, which is rounded up to 38 marks.

TS EDCET Result 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to TSCHE’s official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the TS EDCET 2023 result link when available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter your login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Once the TS EDCET 2023 result appears on the screen, check all the details and download the result.

Step 5: Keep a hardcopy of the EDCET result.

On behalf of the TSCHE, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, administers the TS EDCET exam. The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test serves as a state-level entrance exam for candidates aspiring to pursue Bachelor of Education (BEd) (Two Years) regular course in Telangana. A seat in a prestigious institution is more likely to be obtained with higher TS EDCET scores.