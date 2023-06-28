Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » TS ICET 2023 Result Date and Time Announced, to be Declared Tomorrow at 3:30 PM

TS ICET 2023 Result Date and Time Announced, to be Declared Tomorrow at 3:30 PM

TS ICET 2023 Result Date and Time: To pass the exam, candidates should secure 25 per cent marks or 50 points out of 200 points

Advertisement

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 12:39 IST

Telangana, India

The TS ICET 2023 results can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in, once declared (Representative image)
The TS ICET 2023 results can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in, once declared (Representative image)

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 results 2023 date and time have been announced. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS ICET 2023 results tomorrow at 3:30 pm. “Announcement of Final Key and Entrance Test Results on 29th June, 2023(Thursday) at 3:30 PM," reads the notice on the main website.

The TS ICET 2023 results can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in, once declared. It can also be accessed on a third-party website at manabadi.co.in. Candidates will need to enter their registration number/ hall ticket number, date of birth, and other necessary details on the login window. To pass the TS ICET 2023, candidates should secure 25 per cent marks or 50 points out of 200 points.

TS ICET 2023 Results: How to Check

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to TSCHE’s official portal at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says – ‘Download TS ICET Result 2023’

Step 3: To access the scorecard, enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details. Submit the credentials.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the TS ICET result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View the scorecard. Download and keep a printout of it.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Also read| Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Second Merit List Today At 7 PM, Where To Check

    The scorecard of the TS ICET 2023 will mention details like the name of the candidate, roll number, rank, and sectional or overall score. TSCHE will issue the rank list along with the TS ICET 2023 result. It is to be noted that the Telangana ICET rank list will be arranged on the basis of scores. This process will bring students across all sessions on a comparative scale. The TS ICET 2023 exam was held on May 26 and 27 in two shifts. The Kakatiya University in Warangal conducted the state-level entrance exam for enrolment in Telangana’s MBA and MCA courses.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 12:34 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 12:39 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App