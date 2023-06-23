TS ICET 2023 Result To Be Declared Soon At icet.tsche.ac.in; Steps To Check

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 results soon. The TS ICET 2023 result was scheduled to release on June 20, but it faced a delay. Days ago, the council announced that the exact date for the TS ICET 2023 result will be confirmed in due course. “Announcement of Final Key and Entrance Test Results Date - Will be intimated later," a notice on the main website states.

As per reports, the TS ICET 2023 result is likely to be released in the last week of June. A formal declaration on the result’s date and time is yet to be made.

TS ICET 2023 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Go to TSCHE’s official portal at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says – ‘Download TS ICET Result 2023’

Step 3: To access the scorecard, enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details. Submit the credentials.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the TS ICET result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View the scorecard. Download and keep a printout of it.