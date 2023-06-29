Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
TS ICET 2023 Results Declared At icet.tsche.ac.in, How To Check Scorecard

Those who sat for the TS ICET 2023 can now access their results online at icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET is a state-level entrance examination for admission to MBA and MCA programmes

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 16:39 IST

Telangana, India

The TS ICET is administered by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the TSCHE (Representative Image)
The results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) have been made public by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website.

Those who sat for the TS ICET 2023 can now access their results online at icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must fill out their registration number, date of birth, and any other credentials specified on the hall ticked on the result portal.

Two sessions of the TS ICET 2023 were held on May 26 and 27, from 10 AM to 12:30 PM in the morning and 2:30 PM to 5 PM in the afternoon.

Initially, June 20 had been set aside for the announcement of the TS ICET results, however, the results were delayed.

TS ICET 2023 Results: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Navigate to the TSCHE official website – icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Download TS ICET Result 2023’ link to get redirected to the result portal.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other credentials to gain access to the scorecard and rank list and click on Submit.

Step 4: The TS ICET result 2023 will display on the screen in a few seconds.

Step 5: Review the TS ICET result and scorecard and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The TS ICET serves as a state-level entrance examination for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in Telangana universities and affiliated colleges. The TS ICET is administered by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the TSCHE.

The candidate’s total score, sectional scores, and qualifying status are provided in the TS ICET Results. In addition to the results, the rank card may be downloaded.

    • Applicants must receive 25 per cent of the total points in the TS ICET 2023, or fifty marks out of a total of 200. SC/ST applicants do not require a minimum score in order to qualify.

    Candidates who met the requirements for the TS ICET can now move on to the counselling stage, where seats will be assigned based on their rankings and preferences.

    first published: June 29, 2023, 16:39 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 16:39 IST
