TS ICET 2023 Results Declared At icet.tsche.ac.in, How To Check Scorecard

The results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) have been made public by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website.

Those who sat for the TS ICET 2023 can now access their results online at icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must fill out their registration number, date of birth, and any other credentials specified on the hall ticked on the result portal.

Two sessions of the TS ICET 2023 were held on May 26 and 27, from 10 AM to 12:30 PM in the morning and 2:30 PM to 5 PM in the afternoon.

Initially, June 20 had been set aside for the announcement of the TS ICET results, however, the results were delayed.

TS ICET 2023 Results: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Navigate to the TSCHE official website – icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Download TS ICET Result 2023’ link to get redirected to the result portal.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other credentials to gain access to the scorecard and rank list and click on Submit.

Step 4: The TS ICET result 2023 will display on the screen in a few seconds.

Step 5: Review the TS ICET result and scorecard and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The TS ICET serves as a state-level entrance examination for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in Telangana universities and affiliated colleges. The TS ICET is administered by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the TSCHE.

The candidate’s total score, sectional scores, and qualifying status are provided in the TS ICET Results. In addition to the results, the rank card may be downloaded.