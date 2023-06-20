TS ICET 2023: Results Not Today, 'Will be Intimated Later,' Says TSCHE

The declaration of the TS ICET 2023 result, which was initially anticipated to be announced on June 20, has faced a delay. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released an official statement denying the earlier reports. The notice on the main website states, “Announcement of Final Key and Entrance Test Results Date - Will be intimated later." As a result, the exact date and time for the TS ICET 2023 result will be confirmed in due course.

Once the TS ICET 2023 results are declared, candidates can download their scorecards from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. Students can also check their results on third-party websites at manabadi.co.in. To download the TS ICET 2023 rank card, students will have to enter their hall ticket number/ registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login window.

The TS ICET 2023 scorecard will mention details such as candidate name, roll number, sectional or overall score, and rank. To clear the exam, candidates must secure 25 per cent or 50 points out of 200 points.

Along with the TS ICET 2023 result, the council will release the rank list. The Telangana ICET rank list will be prepared on the basis of scores. This process will bring candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale. Students with a rank equal to or less than the cut-off rank are qualified for further admission process.

TS ICET Result 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Visit TSCHE’s official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads – ‘Download TS ICET Result 2023’

Step 3: On the new window, enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details. Submit the details.

Step 4: The TS ICET 2023 result will appear on the screen.