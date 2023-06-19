TS ICET Results 2023 Likely To Be Announced Tomorrow At icet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 results are anticipated to be released shortly. The results are expected to be announced tomorrow, June 20, based on media reports. However, the formal announcement of the result’s date and time is yet to be made.

The TS ICET 2023 took place on May 26 and 27. The Kakatiya University in Warangal administered the online state-level entrance test for enrollment in the state’s MBA and MCA programmes. Candidates are required to provide their login information, which includes their hall ticket number, registration number, and birthdate, in order to access the results portal. Both manabadi.co.in and icet.tsche.ac.in will allow candidates who took the TS ICET 2022 to view their scorecards.

TS ICET 2023 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website – icet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.co.in to access the TS ICET 2023 Results.

Step 2: Look for the ICET 2023 result link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Candidates must fill in their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth on the result portal and click on submit

Step 4: The TS ICET 2023 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save a copy of the TS ICET 2023 results and take a printout for future records