TS Inter Re-verification and Recounting Results 2023 Announced at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the results for TS Inter re-verification and re-counting on June 6, 2023. Students who had applied for re-verification and recounting of their answer sheets can now access their results on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

To check the results, candidates need to enter their class 12 hall ticket number on the website. Alternatively, a direct link is provided on the webpage for easy access to the TS Intermediate re-checking and recounting results. This facility is exclusively available to students who were unsatisfied with their board exam marks and opted for the re-checking and recounting process.

TS Inter Re-verification And Recounting Results 2023: How to Check

To check the TS Inter re-verification and recounting results, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website of TSBIE (Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education), tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Look for the TS re-verification and recounting link on the website’s homepage.

3. Click on the link to proceed.

4. You will be directed to a page where you need to enter your inter-hall ticket number. Provide the required information accurately.

5. After entering the hall ticket number, click on the submit or search button.

6. The system will process your request, and the TS Inter re-verification and recounting results will be displayed on the screen.

7. Review the results carefully and make sure to download or take a printout of the results.