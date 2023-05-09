TS Inter Result 2023: Check Passing Marks For TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year

The state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) first and second-year board examination results on May 9 at 11 am. Candidates can access their results on several websites, including tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

In the 1st year Inter exam out of 433082 students, 272208 cleared exams. The pass percentage is 63.85 per cent. On the other hand in the 2nd year, out of 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams. The pass percentage is 67.26 per cent.

TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Additionally, the ‘T App Folio’ mobile app will also provide the results. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the exams, which were conducted from March 15 to April 3 for the 1st year and from March 16 to April 4 for the 2nd year. The exams were conducted from 9 am to 12 noon in single shifts.

TS Inter Result 2023: Passing Marks

In order to pass the TS Inter result, a student is required to obtain a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject. To get an A grade, candidates need to score 750 marks or above. Those who score between 600 to 749 are assigned grade B. Students who get between 500 to 599 are given grade C. Those scoring between 350 to 499 get grade D.

To check the Telangana Intermediate Results 2023, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSBIE, which is tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link to TS Inter Results 2023 on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Input the required details and submit them.

Step 4: Your TS Inter result will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Check your TS Inter 2023 result and download the page.

Step 6: Take a printout.

Students who have not passed the exam can apply for supplementary exams. The registration for supplementary exams will commence soon after the release of TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results.

After the declaration of TS Intermediate Result 2023, registration for re-evaluation will also open. Candidates who are not satisfied with their grades can apply for rechecking of their answer sheets to improve their marks. However, there is a possibility that the marks can decrease after re-evaluation as well.

To avail of this service, students must submit a request form along with the required fee before the deadline. The board will re-evaluate the answers submitted by the students and provide a revised mark sheet. It is important to note that there is no provision to contest the results if the marks decrease after re-evaluation.

