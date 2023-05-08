TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Declared! 63.85% Clear 1st Year, 67.26% Clear 2nd Year IPE Exams

Students will also get grades in the online marksheets along with the scores and percentages. Before checking the results, students must know the grading system. Hence, we have listed the grades corresponding the percentages or marks:

75% to 100% – Grade A

60% to 74% – Grade B

50% to 59% – Grade C

35% to 49% – Grade D.

Students must note that they need to get a minimum of 35% or grade D to be marked as pass in the TS inter exam.