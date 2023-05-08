TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Declared! 63.85% Clear 1st Year, 67.26% Clear 2nd Year IPE Exams

Curated By: Damini Solanki
TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2023 today, May 9. The pass percentage is 63.85% for 1st year. Out of 433082 students, 272208 cleared exams. In case of 2nd year, out of 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams. The pass percentage is 67.26%. Read More
In both the first and second-year TS intermediate results in 2023, girls once again outperformed boys. The pass rate for first-year female students is 68.85 per cent, compared to only 56.80 per cent for first-year male students. In the second year, the girls’ pass percentage is 73.46 per cent, while the boys’ pass percentage is 60.66 per cent…read more
Here is a list of all official websites where TS Inter results will be displayed:
– tsbie.cgg.gov.in
– examresults.ts.nic.in
– results.cgg.gov.in
— manabadi.co.in
— bie.telangana.gov.in
— digilocker.gov.in
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced that the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2023) ranks will be calculated without taking into account the TS Inter or class 12 board exam results…read more
Students will also get grades in the online marksheets along with the scores and percentages. Before checking the results, students must know the grading system. Hence, we have listed the grades corresponding the percentages or marks:
75% to 100% – Grade A
60% to 74% – Grade B
50% to 59% – Grade C
35% to 49% – Grade D.
Students must note that they need to get a minimum of 35% or grade D to be marked as pass in the TS inter exam.
After accessing the result, students need to check the following in their marks memos
— Spelling
— Calculations
— Personal details like name of the school, parents, subjects etc
— Grade is correct as per marks
In case of any issue, students need to reach authorities at the earliest.
The Telangana board will begin the intermediate re-evaluation applications from May 10 to May 16. students who have taken the TS board exams and would like to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation can do so by visiting the board’s official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TheC ontroller of Examination for Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced that a helpline for children has been set up.Students can dial 14416 and talk to rained psychologists who will be there to assist them
Inter 1st Year - Top Performing Districts
Medchal- 75.27%
RangaReddy - 72.82%
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad - 72.6%
Inter 2nd Year - Top Performing Districts
Mulugu - 85.08%
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad - 80.16
Medchal - 72.27
1st year -
Girls pass percentage - 68.85%
Boys pass percentage - 56.80%
2nd year -
Girls pass percentage - 73.46%
Boys pass percentage - 60.66%
The TS inter result supplementary exams will be held from June 4, the board has announced. Students who have not passed can apply for supplementary exams. The registration for supplementary exams will commence soon.
via SMS
To avail of this service, students need to type TSGEN2 along with the registration number and send it to 56263. They will get a reply with detailed, subject-wise marks.
via DigiLocker
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Key in your registered mobile number on the login page
Step 3: Under the ‘education’ section, click on the designated link to TS Inter results
Step 4: Then submit the year, name, and roll number
Step 5: TS Inter results will now be flashed on the screen
1st year - Out of 433082 students, 272208 cleared exams. The pass percentage is 63.85%
2nd year - Out of 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams. The pass percentage is 67.26%
Websites: Marks will be available at digilocker, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, and on mobile app called ‘T Folio’
Passing Marks: Students need to obtain at least 35 per cent marks in the Telangana board exams
Documents Needed: Students need to check their results using their admit card or TS Inter hall ticket
Students must keep their hall ticket or admit cards ready before checking the online marksheets. This is because it contains their registration number or roll number which they will have to insert on the given box on the website to be able to access their scores. The online marksheet will act as a provisional one till the Telangana board shares the hardcopy of the same with the schools.
Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the results.
|YEAR
|TS 1ST YEAR
|TS 2ND YEAR
|2022
|63.32%
|67.82%
|2021
|49%
|100%
|2020
|60.01%
|68.86%
|2019
|60.5%
|64.8%
|2018
|62.35%
|67.25%
The Telangana Inter results will be announced today – May 9. The link to check marks will go live at 11 am, according to an official notice by the TSBIE. Both TS Inter Result First Year and TS Inter Result Second Year will be announced today. The announcement will be made first at a media briefing. The state education minister and TSBIE chairperson will announce the result in a few minutes.
Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to announce Manabadi TS inter 1st, 2nd year result shortly. The result link will be activated at 11 AM.
Even though the results will be announced online, they will not be up for public viewing. To be able to access scores, students will need to have their TS inter hall ticket. The roll number or unique id which is written on TS inter hall ticket will be needed to log in and help students access their results online.
Students will be able to check their TS inter results via mobile in two ways -
via apps
Results will be available at TSBIE’s official app – ‘T Folio’, government portal, Digilocker app, and TSBIE m-servces app. Students can download these apps from the Google play store. Register using details and get their results.
The TS inter result 2023 will be out at 11 AM. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results.
The TS inter 1st year and 2nd pass percentage declined last year as compared to 2021. The Telangana board scored a record high of 100% pass percentage in 2021 but it was because the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pass percentage in 2022, however, was better than pre-pandemic times. It was in fact the best result since 2018. As many as 67.82% passed TS 2nd year, 63.32% passed TS 1st Year exams in 2022.
Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has released the results. The total number of candidates who took the TS Inter examinations this year was 9,48,158. Students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent in order to pass the TS Intermediate exams.
The Telangana Intermediate results 2023 can be accessed on the candidate portal by students by entering their roll number and password. The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile apps apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’. TSBIE will announce the results at the press conference to be conducted by the Board.
This year’s TS Inter exams were carried out in March and April by the Telangana board. The Inter 1st year exams were held from March 15 to April 3, and the 2nd-year exam was conducted from March 16 to April 4 at various exam venues throughout the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 AM to 12 PM.
The Telangana Intermediate result was officially released by the TSBIE on June 28 of last year. Students in the first year achieved a pass percentage of 63.32 per cent, while those in the second year achieved a pass percentage of 67.16 per cent. For the latest updates, candidates can keep following the live blog.
Read all the Latest Education News here