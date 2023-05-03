TS Inter Result 2023: TSBIE to Release Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result Likely by May 10

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the Inter 1st year and 2nd-year results 2023 soon. As per media reports TS Inter Result will likely release before May 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana 1st and 2nd year examination can check their results on the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

Students will have to enter their roll number and password to access the Telangana Intermediate results 2023 on the candidate portal.

TS INTERMEDIATE RESULTS 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Log on to tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘result’ section, on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on Inter 1st or 2nd-year result link, as required.

Step 4: On the new window, enter the required details as asked. Then click on submit.

Step 5: results will be displayed on your device’s screen.

Step 6: Save the Inter result and keep a copy of it for future reference.

To pass the TS Intermediate exams, a candidate must score at least 35 per cent marks. The Telangana board conducted the TS Inter exams in March and April this year. The Inter 1st year exam was conducted from March 15 to April 3 while the Intermediate 2nd year exam was scheduled from March 16 to April 4 at various exam centres across the state. The exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon.

A total of 9,47,699 candidates appeared for the TS Inter exams this year. Out of which, 4,82,677 students appeared for the Inter 1st year exams and 4,65,022 candidates appeared for the TS 2nd year exams. The Telangana board is reportedly conducting a trial run for the Intermediate results so that the results are announced with zero errors for students.

Last year, TSBIE released the Telangana Intermediate result on June 28. A pass percentage of 63.32 per cent was secured by the 1st year students and a pass percentage of 67.16 per cent was recorded by the 2nd year candidates.

