Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 Today Latest Updates: Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Result Declared At tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the Telangana State Intermediate result 2023 for the 1st and 2nd years today, May 9 at 11 AM. Once out, it will be available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. A total of 9,47,699 students including 4,82,677 first-year and 4,65,022 second-year students had registered for the exams this year.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates

Students affiliated to the TS inter results can be accessed on the candidate portal by entering the roll number and password. The exam was announced via press conference by Minister of Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy today. The Inter 1st year exams were held from March 15 to April 3, and the 2nd-year exam was conducted from March 16 to April 4 at various exam venues throughout the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Check all TS Inter Result 2023 latest updates here:

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 12.12 am: The pass percentage for 1st year is 63.85 per cent which means out of the total 433082 students, 272208 students cleared the exams. In the case of the 2nd year, out of the total 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams with a pass percentage of 67.26 per cent. Hence girls fared better than boys.

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 12.06 am: Students who have taken the TS board exams and would like to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation can do so by visiting the board’s official website and submitting their applications.

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 12.06 am: The Telangana board will begin the intermediate recounting or re-verification applications from May 10 to May 16.

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 12.05 am: Students will also get grades in the online marksheets along with the scores and percentages. Before checking the results, students must know the grading system. Hence, we have listed the grades corresponding the percentages or marks: 75% to 100% – Grade A 60% to 74% – Grade B 50% to 59% – Grade C 35% to 49% – Grade D.

Students must note that they need to get a minimum of 35% or grade D to be marked as pass in the TS inter exam.

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 12.04 am: After accessing the result, students need to check the following in their marks memos

— Spelling

— Calculations

— Personal details like name of the school, parents, subjects etc

— Grade is correct as per marks

In case of any issue, students need to reach authorities at the earliest.

TS EAMCET 2023: May 9, 2023, 12.01 am: Like last year, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2023) ranks will be calculated without considering the TS Inter or class 12 board exam marks, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced said.

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.51 am: The Telangana board will begin the intermediate re-evaluation applications from May 10 to May 16. students who have taken the TS board exams and would like to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation can do so by visiting the board’s official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.45 am: Steps to check manabadi results 2023

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.40 am: Students can also check results without the internet by using SMS services. To avail of this service, students need to type TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 along with the registration number and send it to 56263. They will get a reply with detailed, subject-wise marks.

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.38 am: Here is a list of all official websites where TS Inter results will be displayed:

– examresults.ts.nic.in

– results.cgg.gov.in

– tsbie.cgg.gov.in

— manabadi.co.in

— digilocker.gov.in

— bie.telangana.gov.in

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.35 am: Recounting / Reverification application from May 10th to May 16th, 2023

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.34 am: This year the board has also provided helpline number of students to deal with stress. Students from Telangana can dial up to 14416 can share their concern with a trained psychologists

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.30 am: Inter 2nd Year - Top Districts

Mulugu - 85.08%

Komarambheem Asifabad - 80.16

Medchal - 72.27

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.28 am: Inter 1st Year - Top Districts

Medchal- 75.27%

RangaReddy - 72.82%

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad- 72.6%

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.26 am: Alternative Ways to Check Marks

via SMS To avail of this service, students need to type TSGEN2 along with the registration number and send it to 56263. They will get a reply with detailed, subject-wise marks. via DigiLocker Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in Step 2: Key in your registered mobile number on the login page Step 3: Under the ‘education’ section, click on the designated link to TS Inter results Step 4: Then submit the year, name, and roll number Step 5: TS Inter results will now be flashed on the screen

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.16 am: Supplementary exam to begin from June 4th to June 9th , 2023.

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.16 am: For the 2nd year

Girls pass percentage - 73.46%

Boys pass perc - 60.66%

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.14 am:

Websites: Marks will be available at digilocker, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, and on mobile app called ‘T Folio’ Passing Marks: Students need to obtain at least 35 per cent marks in the Telangana board exams Documents Needed: Students need to check their results using their admit card or TS Inter hall ticket

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.14 am: Girls performed better than boys in 1st year inter results.

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.10 am : 2nd Year

Students who appeared for exams - 3,80,920

Total number of students who passed the examination - 2,56,241

Total pass percentage - 67.26%

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.10 am : The pass percentage of 1st Inter results- Girls pass percentage - 68.85%

Boys pass percentage - 56.80%

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.08 am : The pass percentage of 1st Year

Students appeared for exams- 433082

Total number of students who passed the exam - 272208

Pass percentage 63.85%

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 : May 9, 2023, 11.01 am: Grading System

A grade- 750 marks or above

B grade- Between 600 to 749 marks

C grade- Between 500 to 599 marks

D grade- Between 350 to 499 marks

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023: May 9, 2023, 11.05 am: 9,48,158 students appeared for inter exams

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 May 9, 2023, 11.01 am: Press Conference has began

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 11.00 am: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy is announcing results

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.58 am: The practical exams for both 1st and 2nd year (general and vocational courses) commenced on February 15 and ended on March 2.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.57 am: The TS inter 1st year pass percentages have shown a rise over the year:

2022 – 63.32% 2021 – 49% 2020 – 60.01% 2019 – 60.5% 2018 – 62.35%

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.54 am: The registration for supplementary exams will commence soon after the release of TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.54 am: Once the TS Inter Results 2023 for the 1st and 2nd years are announced, students who have not passed can apply for supplementary exams.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.52 am: The TS inter result 2023 will be out at 11 AM. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.50 am: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the Telangana State Intermediate result 2023 shortly.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.48 am: The registration for supplementary exams will commence soon after the release of TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results. The dates for the exams will be announced shortly after the declaration of results.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.46 am: After downloading the result, students need to check the following in their marks memos

— Spelling — Calculations — Personal details like name of school, parents, subjects etc — Grade is correct as per marks In case of any issue, students need to reach authorities at the earliest.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.44 am: The pass percentage in 2022, however, was better than pre-pandemic times. It was in fact the best result since 2018. As many as 67.82% passed TS 2nd year, 63.32% passed TS 1st Year exams in 2022.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.42 am: The TS inter 1st year and 2nd pass percentage declined last year as compared to 2021. The Telangana board scored a record high of 100% pass percentage in 2021 but it was because the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.38 am: This relaxation, however, was not available for 2023. TSBIE had earlier announced that the TS inter 1st year and 2nd year exams would be held on the full syllabus.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.36 am: Last year, TSBIE cut the syllabus by 30% to offer relaxation to students as most classes were held online and schools were shut due to Covid-19. This relaxation, however, was not available for 2023. TSBIE had earlier announced that the TS inter 1st year and 2nd year exams would be held on the full syllabus.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.34 am: In case of any error in marks memo or any other issue with results, students can directly get in touch with officials at 040-24600110.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.32 am: Students need to ensure their online results are error-free and check all details mentioned in the online result carefully. This includes name, marks calculations, spellings, personal details among others.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.30 am: Half an hour left for Telangana result to be released.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.28 am: In case of any error in marks memo or any other issue with results, students can directly get in touch with officials at 040-24600110.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.26 am: Students need to ensure their online results are error-free and check all details mentioned in the online result carefully. This includes name, marks calculations, spellings, personal details among others.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.24 am: On June 28 of last year, the TSBIE officially announced the Telangana Intermediate results. Last year inter first-year exams began on May 6 and continued till May 23 while the second-year exam took place between May 7 to 24.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.20 am: The practical exams for both 1st and 2nd year (general and vocational courses) commenced on February 15 and ended on March 2.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.16 am: The TS inter 1st year pass percentages have shown a rise over the year:

2022 – 63.32% 2021 – 49% 2020 – 60.01% 2019 – 60.5% 2018 – 62.35%

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.12 am: In Telangana Inter first year result 2022, as many as 63.32% of students passed the exam. The pass percentage was a huge jump from 2021 when only 49% of students had passed. Over 9 lakh students took the exam last year.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.04 am: The online marksheet will act as a provisional one till the Telangana board shares the hardcopy of the same with the schools.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.02 am: Students must keep their hall ticket or admit cards ready before checking the online marksheets. This is because it contains their registration number or roll number which they will have to insert on the given box on the website to be able to access their scores.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 10.00 am: After downloading the result, students need to check the following in their marks memos

— Spelling

— Calculations

— Personal details like name of school, parents, subjects etc

— Grade is correct as per marks

In case of any issue, students need to reach authorities at the earliest.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.58 am: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is responsible for conducting and managing intermediate education in the state of Telangana.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.54 am: On June 28 of last year, the TSBIE officially announced the Telangana Intermediate results. The pass rate for first-year students was 63.32 percent, while the pass rate for second-year students was 67.16 percent.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.52 am: The Telangana board is reportedly checking the Intermediate results to make sure there are no mistakes before they are made available to the students.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.50 am: Of them, 4,82,677 students sat for the Inter first-year examinations and 4,65,022 candidates sat for the TS inter-second-year exams.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.48 am: To pass the TS Intermediate exams, students must score a minimum of 35 per cent. 9,47,699 individuals total registered to take the TS Inter exams this year.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.40 am: The Telangana Intermediate results 2023 can also be accessed on the candidate portal created by board by entering their roll number and password. Apart from the portal, there are other ways as well through which students can access their results 2023.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.38 am: For the TS 2nd year students, the pass percentage was 67.16 percent.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.36 am: Last year, out of the 4,64,892 students who appeared for the TS Inter 1st Year Exam, 2,94,378 candidates passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 63.32 percent.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.34 am: Students can visit any of the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in to check their Telangana Intermediate Results 2023.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.32 am: The TS Inter Results 2023 will include details such as marks obtained in each subject and overall percentage.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.30 am: Further information regarding the same will be provided after the announcement of the TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Result 2023.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.28 am: For the re-evaluation process, students need to pay a fee of Rs. 600 per subject.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.24 am: In case the students of Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year are not satisfied with their overall marks obtained in the TS Inter Results 2023, they have the option to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.20 am: To access their TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023, students will need their toll number, which can be found on their TS Inter hall tickets.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.18 am: The results for 2023 are expected to be announced at a press conference and the links will be activated on the official website.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.16 am: This year, the number of students registered for the TS Intermediate Exams 2023 was 9,47,699, with 4,82,677 candidates from 1st year and 4,65,022 from 2nd year across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.14 am: The Telangana Intermediate result was officially released by the TSBIE on June 28, 2022.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.12 am: Students in the first year achieved a pass percentage of 63.32 per cent, while those in the second year achieved a pass percentage of 67.16 per cent.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.10 am: The total number of candidates who took the TS Inter examinations this year was 9,47,699.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.08 am: Out of the total students who took the exam, 4,82,677 were inter first year and 4,65,022 were for the TS inter second year.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.06 am: Students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent in order to pass the TS Intermediate exams.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.05 am: The TS inter results can be accessed on the candidate portal by students by entering their roll number and password

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.04 am: It will be announced via press conference by Minister of Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy today.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.03 am: Students affiliated to Telangana Board can access their result from the official website.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: May 9, 2023, 09.02 am: The result will be announced on 11 Am.

FAQ

When Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will release the exam?

The board will release the results of examination today at 11 am.

From where students can access the result?

From the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

How many students appeared for the Telangana Inter results 2023 examination?

Last year, out of the 4,64,892 students who appeared for the TS Inter 1st Year Exam, 2,94,378 candidates passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 63.32 percent.

Who will announce the result at press conference?

Education minister of the state, P Sabitha Indra Reddy via a press conference.

Read all the Latest Education News here