TS Inter, SSC Supply Results 2023 Live Updates: Results Declared, How to Check Marks Memo

The TS SSC supply results 2023 have been declared. It has been made available at:
— bse.telangana.gov.in
— bseresults.telangana.gov.in
Step 1: Visit bse.telangana.gov.in, the official website of TSBIE.
Step 2: Click on the TS Supply SSC result 2023 link on the homepage.
Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter your roll number and click on submit.
Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download a copy of the result and take a printout of it for future records.
A total of 4.91 lakh students appeared for SSC exams, while 4.19 lakh cleared the exams. Those who failed in one or two subjects were allowed to appear for the supply exams.
To pass the TS SSC exams, a candidate must score at least 35 per cent marks. To get an A grade, candidates need to score 750 marks or above. Those who score between 600 to 749 are assigned grade B. Students who get between 500 to 599 are given grade C and those scoring between 350 to 499 get grade D. Candidates from the PWD category should score at least 25 per cent marks to pass the exam.
The Telangana SSC results 2023 were announced today, May 10. A total of 25 schools were declared all fail, while 2793 schools got 100% pass results. Meanwhile, the supply results will be available to the students today, July 7, at bse.telangana.gov.in, and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.
The TS Inter first and second year supply results 2023 have been declared. The TS SSC or class 10 th results will be out shortly at 3 PM.
Students will be able to check their TS inter results via mobile in two ways -
via apps
Results will be available at TSBIE’s official app – ‘T Folio’, government portal, Digilocker app, and TSBIE m-servces app. Students can download these apps from the Google play store. Register using details and get their results.
via SMS
Students can also check results without the internet by using SMS services. To avail of this service, students need to type TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 along with the registration number and send it to 56263. They will get a reply with detailed, subject-wise marks.
The total number of candidates who took the TS Inter examinations this year was 9,47,699. Of these, 4,82,677 students took the exams for the Inter first year and 4,65,022 candidates took the exams for the TS inter second year.
TSBIE has announced the TS Inter supplementary exam results 2023 today, July 7. It is available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in.
|YEAR
|TS 1ST YEAR
|TS 2ND YEAR
|2023
|63.85%
|67.26%
|2022
|63.32%
|67.82%
|2021
|49%
|100%
|2020
|60.01%
|68.86%
|2019
|60.5%
|64.8%
|2018
|62.35%
|67.25%
Students must keep their hall ticket or admit cards ready before checking the online marksheets. This is because it contains their registration number or roll number which they will have to insert on the given box on the website to be able to access their scores. The online marksheet will act as a provisional one till the Telangana board shares the hardcopy of the same with the schools.
Inter 1st Year – Top Performing Districts in inter results 2023
Medchal- 75.27%
RangaReddy – 72.82%
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad – 72.6%
Inter 2nd Year – Top Performing Districts in inter results 2023
Mulugu – 85.08%
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad – 80.16
Medchal – 72.27
Students must note that they need to get a minimum of 35% or grade D to be marked as pass in the TS inter exam.
In both the first and second-year TS intermediate results in 2023, girls outperformed boys. The pass rate for first-year female students was 68.85 per cent, compared to only 56.80 per cent for first-year male students. In the second year, the girls’ pass percentage was 73.46 per cent, while the boys’ pass percentage was 60.66 per cent
Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for TSBIE 1st year and 2nd year supplementary examination this year. Over 1.50 lakh first year and over 1.20 lakh second year students have appeared for the TS Inter supply examination.
TS Inter Supply result will be announced on today at 2 pm. Keep your admit card in hand to check the scores.
TSBIE conducted TS Inter first-year IPASE examination from June 12 to June 16 and the vocational stream examination was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2023. The TS Inter second-year examination was held from June 12 to June 16, 2023. The examination was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on all days.
Keep your Telangana Class 10th and Class 12th board exam hall ticket number ready. This information will be required to check supply results online.
Candidates who will secure minimum 35 marks out of 100 in each subject except second language will be declared pass. In case of second language, the pass marks is 20 out of 100.
Students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent in order to pass the TS Intermediate exams.
As per the grading system if TS inter, those who get between 75 per cent to 100 per cent will get grade A, between 60 per cent to 74 per cent, will get grade B, between 50 per cent to 59 per cent, will get grade C, and between 35 per cent to 49 per cent, will get grade D.
TS Inter supplementary results 2023 date is today, July 7, 2023. The results will be announced at 2 pm.
Candidates who pass the supply exam will be allowed to apply for class 11 admission for the academic year 2023- 2024.
Students must double-check vital information such as their Name, Registration Number, School Name, Date of Birth, Gender, List of Subjects-code and names, and more soon after the TS Inter and TS SSC supplementary exam mark sheet is released.
The Telangana board announced the TS Class 10th results on May 10, and the overall pass rate for the Telangana SSC examinations this year was 86.60 per cent. According to statistics, 4,84,370 regular students took the exams, with 19,460 of them passing the class 10 exam.
First language: 98.17 per cent
Second language: 99.70 per cent
Third language: 98.45 per cent
Mathematics: 91.65 per cent
General Science: 93.91 per cent
Social Studies: 98.83 per cent
TS Inter, SSC Supply Results 2023 Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS inter first and second-year supplementary exam results 2023 as well as the SSC results today, July 7. The TS inter results have been made available on the official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in as well as on manabadi.co.in at 2 PM. Meanwhile, TS SSC results have now been made available on bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org. The TS inter and SSC supplementary exams 2023 were held by TSBIE between June 12 and June 22.
The results will include details such as the student’s name, hall ticket number, district, marks obtained in different subjects and practicals, total marks, the qualifying status of each subject, and grades obtained.
Out of the 4,33,082 students who took the TS inter first-year exams this year, 2,72,208 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.85 per cent. While in the TS Inter second-year exams, out of the 3,80,920 candidates who appeared, 2,56,241 students passed the exam, leading to an overall pass percentage of 67.27 per cent. In both the first and second-year TS intermediate results in 2023, girls outperformed boys.
The Telangana board announced the TS Class 10th results on May 10, and the overall pass rate for the Telangana SSC examinations this year was 86.60 per cent. According to statistics, 4,84,370 regular students took the exams, with 19,460 of them passing the class 10 exam.