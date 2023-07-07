TS Inter, SSC Supply Results 2023 Live Updates: Results Declared, How to Check Marks Memo

Students will be able to check their TS inter results via mobile in two ways -

via apps

Results will be available at TSBIE’s official app – ‘T Folio’, government portal, Digilocker app, and TSBIE m-servces app. Students can download these apps from the Google play store. Register using details and get their results.

via SMS

Students can also check results without the internet by using SMS services. To avail of this service, students need to type TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 along with the registration number and send it to 56263. They will get a reply with detailed, subject-wise marks.