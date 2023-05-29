TS LAWCET 2023 Answer Key Released At lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Check Here How To Download

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the answer key for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET). The answer key was released on May 29. Telangana candidates can download the TS LAWCET 2023 answer key from the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date for the raising objections to the preliminary answer key is May 31, till 5 pm.

TS LAWCET 2023 : How to check answer sheet

Step 1- Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate for the response sheet or master question papers

Advertisement

Step 3 - This will open a new tab on the window

Step 4 - Automatically the TS- LAWCET 2023 response sheet will be downloaded.

Further, if any candidate want to raise an objection on any response of the question, they can do so with the help of Google Docx prepared by the authorities. Candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as email id, course, hall ticket number, mobile number and full name in order to submit their objections. The varsity will release the final answer key once objections are raised and resolved by the expert committee. It has to be remembered that this is the provisional answer key announced by the TSCHE.

On the official website under response sheet column, candidates can find link for the same. News18 is attaching a direct link to raise objections. The TS- LAWCET examination was held by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB Regular courses and 2-year LLM courses in law colleges in Telangana.

The entrance exam was conducted into three categories— general knowledge, current events, and aptitude for the study of law. They carried a total of 120 questions with a duration of 90 minutes. The test was conducted in either English and Urdu or English and Telugu. There was no negative marking. PGLCET-2023 and TS-LAWCET were conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in 20 designated centres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.