TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Results Declared, How To Check Rank Card

The results of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education’s (TSCHE) Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS LAWCET-2023) have been announced by Osmania University, Hyderabad. Candidates who sat for the TS LAWCET-2023 can access their rank cards at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, the exam’s official website. Along with the results of the TS LAWCET, the Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test 2023 (TS PGLCET-2023) results will also be announced.

According to the official release, 202 locations around the state of Telangana hosted the TS LAWCET 2023. The written test was administered on May 25. The preliminary answer key was issued on May 29, and the deadline for raising objections to the answer key was May 31. The final answer key is also expected to be released along with the TS LAWCET 2023 results.

TS LAWCET 2023 Results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the TS LAWCET official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that reads “TS LAWCET Result 2023" to be taken to the result portal.

Step 3: Enter the login details such as your registration number and password. Once correctly entered, click on the “Submit" or “View Result" button

Step 4: Your TS LAWCET 2023r result will be displayed on your device screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a hard copy of the TS LAWCET 2023 for future records.