TS PECET Results 2023: 96.65% Students Qualified; Check Results At pecet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the results of TS PECET 2023. This year, 96.65 percent students qualified the examination. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result card from the official website, pecet.tsche.ac.in. The chairperson of the State Council along with vice chancellor and vice chairperson declared the results at the press conference.

In the entrance examination, 1,193 candidates appeared for the examination and 96.65 percent are qualified. Further 576 applicants appeared for the DPEd courses and 96.18 percent students qualified for the same. This year G Deva of Jangaon achieved the top rank for BPEd programme and N Pravallika of Nalgonda district became state topper for DPEd.

TS PECET Results 2023: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate to the latest announcement section and find ‘TS PECET - 2023 RANK CARD’.

Step 3- Select the link,

Step 4- A new page will open where a student has to mention their Hall ticket Number and their date of birth.

Step 5- Select the submit option.

Step 6- Result card will appear on the screen. You can also download the result for future references.

For the academic year 2023–2024, Satavahana University will administer the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET–2023) to candidates seeking admission to the B.P.Ed. (2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses. Candidates can visit pecet.tsche.ac.in, the TSCHE PECET’s official website, for additional information on this topic.