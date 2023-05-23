TS PGECET 2023 Admit Card Released At pgecet.tsche.ac.in, How To Download

Hall tickets for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET ) 2023 have been released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. Candidates registered for the entrance exam can now download their admit cards from the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. To obtain the TS PGECET 2023 admit card, students must enter their registration number, date of birth, and the exam paper they chose for the entrance test. The university has scheduled the TS PGECET 2023 to be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 29 to June 1.

It is advisable for all appearing candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination centre on all exam days. The admit card will serve as a valid identity proof that comprises all important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam timing and exam centre details. Students are requested to verify all the details mentioned on the TS PGECET 2023 hall ticket. They can also contact the concerned authorities in case of any discrepancies or errors.

It is to be noted that candidates can submit the TS PGECET 2023 application form with a late fee till May 24.

TS PGECET 2023 admit card: Steps To Download

Step 1:.Log on to the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the registration number and other required details. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The TS PGECET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Keep a copy of the TS PGECET 2023 admit card for exam purposes.

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is a crucial exam for students aspiring to pursue full-time programs such as M.E/M.Tech./M.Arch/M.Pharm./Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.) in various universities, and affiliated engineering, pharmacy, and architecture colleges across the state. It provides an opportunity for candidates to secure admission for the academic session 2023-2024.

To excel in the TS PGECET 2023, it is essential for candidates to acquaint themselves with the syllabus, exam pattern, and important instructions. By thoroughly understanding these aspects, aspirants can tailor their preparation accordingly and maximize their chances of success. It is advisable to dedicate ample time and effort to study and practice for the exam, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all relevant topics to perform to the best of their abilities.