TS PGECET 2023 Application Concludes Today, How To Apply At pgecet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will end its application today, May 5. This is the final call for candidates to complete their registration process on the official website of TSCHE at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Students applying for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 should also complete the payment process within deadline.

Earlier the deadline was April 30 but was extended to May 5. In its notification the examination conducting body said “The last date for registration and submission of the online application form without late fee is extended up to 05.05.2023," The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will now conduct the TS PGECET 2023 exam from May 29 to June 1. The duration of the entrance examination is two hours and it will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Advertisement

TS PGECET 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Log on to pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Application Fee Payment’ link

Step 3: On the new window, fill up the required details to register for the exam. Then pay the examination fee.

Step 4: Proceed with the PGECET 2023 application form.

Step 5: Fill and submit the form as asked.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the form for future reference or need.

Advertisement

TS PGECET 2023: APPLICATION FEE

For the general category applicants an application fee of Rs 1,100 per exam. Students from the SC, ST, and PwD categories need to pay Rs 600 per test. It is important to note that those who wish to appear for more than one test or exam will have to pay a separate registration fee. Also, the examination fee must be paid through credit card, debit card, and net banking among others options available.

Advertisement

TS PGECET is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the TSCHE. It is held for the students who wish to pursue full-time programmes of Master of Engineering (M.E)/ Master Of Pharmacy (M.Pharm) / Master of Architecture (M. Arch) / Master of Technology (M.Tech) / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.) in participating universities, affiliated pharmacy, engineering, and architecture colleges in Telangana.

Read all the Latest Education News here