TS PGECET 2023 Application Deadline Extended Till May 5, How To Apply

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023. Candidates can now submit their application forms on the official website of TSCHE at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, till May 5.

“The last date for registration and submission of the online application form without late fee is extended up to 05.05.2023," the official website reads. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the TS PGECET 2023 exam was set for April 30.

The council will be conducting the TS PGECET 2023 exam from May 29 to June 1. The duration of the entrance exam is two hours and it will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

TS PGECET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Application Fee Payment’ link

Step 3: On the new window, fill up the required details to register for the exam. Then pay the examination fee.

Step 4: Proceed with the PGECET 2023 application form.

Step 5: Fill and submit the form as asked.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the form for future reference or need.

TS PGECET 2023: Application Fee

The general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,100 per exam. Students from the SC, ST, and PwD categories need to pay Rs 600 per test. It is important to note that those who wish to appear for more than one test or exam will have to pay a separate registration fee. Also, the examination fee must be paid through credit card, debit card, and net banking among others.

TS PGECET is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the TSCHE. It is held for students who wish to pursue full-time programmes of Master of Engineering (M.E)/ Master Of Pharmacy (M.Pharm) / Master of Architecture (M. Arch) / Master of Technology (M.Tech) / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.) in participating universities, affiliated pharmacy, engineering, and architecture colleges in Telangana.

