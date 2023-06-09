TS PGECET 2023 Result Declared at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, How to Download Scorecard

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad declared the results of the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 on June 8. Candidates can now download their rank card from the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. To access the TS PGECET 2023 rank card, students have to enter their PGECET hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth (DoB).

The TS PGECET was conducted from May 29 to June 1 this year. The computer-based test (CBT) was held in two shifts. The provisional answer key was issued on May 31 and students were allowed to raise objections till June 2. The state-level entrance exam is administered by the JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). For additional details, candidates can check the official website of JNTU.

TS PGECET 2023 Rank Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS PGECET - pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the TS PGECET 2023 ‘Download Rank Card’ link.

Step 3: On the new login window, enter the PGECET hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth and click on ‘View Rank Card’.

Step 4: Check all the details and download the result.

Step 5: Keep a copy of the PGECET result for future reference or use.