TS POLYCET 2023 Admit Card Out at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, Steps To Download

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has issued the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 admit card. Candidates can download their hall ticket for the TS POLYCET 2023 exam from the official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. To access the admit card, candidates will have to enter their registration number and mobile number. According to the schedule, SBTET will hold the TS POLYCET 2023 Exam on Wednesday, May 17. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test result is likely to be announced 10 days after the exam.

All appearing candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of their TS POLYCET 2023 hall ticket to their respective exam centre. Those who fail to bring their admit cards on the exam day will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on the TS POLYCET 2023 hall ticket. In case of any error, they must report to the concerned authorities immediately.

TS POLYCET 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the TS POLYCET 2023 admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and mobile number on the space provided. Click on submit.

Step 4: The TS POLYCET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Cross-check and download the hall TS POLYCET ticket.

The TS POLYCET 2023 registration concluded on April 24. But, students can still submit their applications till May 14 with a late fee of Rs 100. “14-5-2023 is the last date for fees payment with penalty," reads a notice on the website.

TS POLYCET 2023: How to Apply

-Go to polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

-Search and click on the registration link on the home page and fill in the basic details.

-Then pay the application fee and download the fee receipt.

-Fill up the TS POLYCET 2023 application form as asked.

-Check and submit the TS POLYCET form and keep a copy of the confirmation page.

The TS POLYCET exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission in diploma level courses that are offered in government engineering colleges across Telangana.