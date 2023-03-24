TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 Released on bse.telangana.gov.in, How to Download

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released TS SSC Hall Tickets 2023. Candidates can download admit cards from the official website of BSE, Telangana, that is, bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC admit cards have been released for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational students who will be appearing for the board examination this year.

It is mandatory for students to carry their admit cards to the examination centre. The exam will take place from April 3 to April 13 in one shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The students should carefully go through the details on the admit card. Any mistake should be rectified before the onset of examinations.

TS SSC 2023 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of BSE Telangana

Step 2 - Click on hall tickets for TS SSC Public Examinations 2023.

Step 3 - Open TS 10th hall ticket 2023 link.

Step 4- Select your district and school’s name from the list.

Step 5 - Enter name and date of birth.

Step 6- Cross-check all the details and submit the form.

Step 6- The hall ticket for the exam will appear on the screen

Step 7- Download the BSE Telangana 10th class hall tickets 2023.

Step 8- Take a print out for future reference.

Once downloaded, candidates are required to check the reporting time and other important details. The Telangana, TS SSC exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The timetable for the 10th TS SSC timetable for 2023 was released on December 28, 2022.

On exam day, it is mandatory for students to carry their admit cards to the examination centre. No electronic devices are allowed inside the exam hall.

Candidates are advised to refrain from writing anything on TS SSC 10th hall ticket 2023, and write answers neatly with no scribbling.

