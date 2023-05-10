TS SSC Result 2023 Released: 25 Schools All Fail, 2793 Schools Got 100% Pass Results

The Telangana SSC results 2023 have been announced today, May 10 at noon by the state education minister. A total of 25 schools have declared all fail, while 2793 schools have got 100% pass results. The results are available to the students online at bse.telangana.gov.in, and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Declared LIVE

A total of 86.60% have passed the exam. Out of the 4,91,000 students who appeared for SSC exams, as many as 4,19,000 have passed. Girls outperformed boys this year too with 84.68% of boys clearing the exam and 88.53% of girls passing the exam. As many as 6163 students got 10/10 GPA, and 83,597 students got a 9 to 9.8 GPA. Nirmal has been declared as the best-performing district with a 99% pass percentage while Vikarabad is the least performing with 59.46%.

The 10th class exams were held in Telangana from April 3 to April 13. To pass the TS SSC exams, a candidate must score at least 35 per cent marks. To get an A grade, candidates need to score 750 marks or above. Those who score between 600 to 749 are assigned grade B. Students who get between 500 to 599 are given grade C and those scoring between 350 to 499 get grade D. Candidates from the PWD category should score at least 25 per cent marks to pass the exam.

For the students who could not clear the examination, they can appear for the advanced supplementary exams that will take place from June 14 to 22. The detailed date sheet of the exams will be released later. The last date to submit the supplementary examination fee is May 26.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Inter 1st and 2nd-year result 2023 on May 9. The pass percentage for 1st year is 63.85 per cent which means out of the total 4,33,082 students, 2,72,208 students cleared the exams. In the case of the 2nd year, out of the total of 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams with a pass percentage of 67.26 per cent.

