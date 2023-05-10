TS SSC Result 2023: Telangana Board Class 10 Results Today, Check Passing Marks

The Board of School Education, Telangana is scheduled to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSC) exam results for 2023 today, 10 May 2023. The TS SSC result will be declared at noon. Candidates who have appeared for SSC examination can check Telangana Class 10th Result through the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in and also on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE

Candidates are required to score a passing mark of 35 per cent overall and in each subject to clear the exam. The TS SSC result 2023 includes the student’s name, marks, result status, qualifying status and other details. The board will also release the subject-wise grades for the exams.

The 10th class exams were held in Telangana from April 3 to April 13. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. A total of 7,39,493 students wrote the exams. Those who do not clear will appear for the supplementary exams. The details of the same will be announced after the main board exam result is declared.

Advertisement

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 90 per cent. Out of the 5,03,570 students who registered to appear for the Telangana 10th exams, as many as 4,53,201 students had passed. Last year the board announced it will hold two hours special classes on a daily basis for the 10 per cent students who had failed.

The TSBIE conducted the supplementary exams from August 1 till August 10 in 2022. On the other hand, in the year 2021, the pass percentage was 100 per cent as all students were promoted because of the Covid pandemic and there was no supplementary exam.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the Inter 1st and 2nd-year result 2023 today, May 9. The pass percentage for 1st year is 63.85 per cent which means out of the total 4,33,082 students, 272208 students cleared the exams. In the case of the 2nd year, out of the total of 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams with a pass percentage of 67.26 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here