TS SSC Result 2023: Where To Check Telangana Class 10th Results?

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will announce the results for class 10, today. The board will declare the scorecards at noon. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result from the official websites, telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in, once declared.

TS SSC Results 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit one of the official websites – bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresult.net and manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com. Step 2: Click on the 10th result link.

Step 3: Log-in using credentials mentioned on the admit card. Step 4: Result will appear, download for future references.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through these alternative websites. If tsbie.cgg.gov.in is not working, here is a list of all other official websites where TS SSC results will be displayed:

— results.cgg.gov.in

— manabadi.co.in

— news18.com

— digilocker.gov.in

— bie.telangana.gov.in

— examresults.ts.nic.in

Students affiliated from the Telangana Board can also access their results through SMS.

TS SSC Result 2023: How to check result via SMS

Students can get their result as SMS by just dialling 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

TS SSC Result 2023: How to check result via T App Folio

Step 1: Download the application via Google Play Store.

Step 2: On the homepage, search TS SSC Result 2023 link.

Step 3: Type the details asked like roll number, school code and year.

Step 4: Submit with a Captcha Code.

Step 5: The result is displayed on the screen. Download it for future references.

TS SSC, Manabadi result 2023 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in Step 2: Key in your registered mobile number on the login page Step 3: Under the 'education' section, click on the designated link to TS SSC results Step 4: Then submit the year, name, and roll number Step 5: TS SSC, Manabadi results will now be displayed on the screen

Telangana Board took its 10th class exams from April 3 to April 13. As reported, 7,39,493 students took the board examination. To pass the exam, candidates must receive subject-by-subject score of 35%. There have been recent reports of TSPSC paper leaks in Telangana. To ensure accurate exam results, this year the board officials examined the Telangana SSC papers twice.

