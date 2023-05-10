TS SSC Results 2023: Telangana Board Class 10th Result Declared, Supplementary Exams From June 14

The state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has released Telangana SSC or class 10th results 2023 today, May 10. The Telangana Board SSC results is available to the students online at bse.telangana.gov.in, and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

This year the pass percentage is 86.60 per cent. Out of the 4,91,000 students who appeared for SSC exams, 4,19,000 have passed. Those who scored 35 per cent in each subject and 35 per cent overall passed the exam. For the students who could not clear the examination, the Advanced Supplementary Exams 2023 will take place from June 14, 2023 to June 22, 2023. The detailed date sheet for the TS SSC Supplementary exams will be released later.

The Telangana board has also announced that it would provide special classes for students who had failed the SSC exams. During these special classes, snacks also will be provided to students along with mid-day meals. The last date to submit the supplementary examination fee is May 26.

Advertisement

TS SSC 2023 exam was held from April 3 to 13 in which around 5 lakh students appeared. Moving on to the gender-wise results, girls have performed better than boys as 88.53 per cent of girls have passed the exams as compared to 84.68 per cent of boys who took the exam and cleared it. As many as 2793 schools recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage this year. On the other hand 25 schools in the state recorded zero per cent result.

This year, the best-performing district was Vikarabad with 59.46 per cent of students from the district passing the exam. The overall pass percentage recorded last year was 90 per cent 4,53,201 out of the 5,03,570 students who enrolled to take the Telangana 10th exams succeeded in passing it.

To get an A grade, candidates need to score 750 marks or above. Those who score between 600 to 749 are assigned grade B. Students who get between 500 to 599 are given grade C and those scoring between 350 to 499 get grade D.

Read all the Latest Education News here