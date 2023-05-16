TS SSC Supplementary 2023 Exam Schedule Released, Check Timetable

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TS BSE) has announced the dates for the TS SSC supplementary exam 2023. According to the official notice, the supplementary exams will take place from June 14 to June 22, with a duration of three and a half hours from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. Students who were unsuccessful in the SSC public examinations 2023 have the opportunity to appear for the advanced supplementary exams by paying the examination fee.

As per an official notice from the Telangana board, it has been specified that the objective paper (part B) of all subjects in the SSC academic programme and Oriental Secondary School Certificate (OSSC) course should be answered only in the last half an hour of the examination. This applies to both academic courses, and the subject or papers will be common for both SSC and OSSC students.

“SSC Advance Supplementary Examination, June 2023 will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if the government declares government holiday or general holiday in respect to any date/dates mentioned," read the official statement.

Candidates should be aware that if they answer the wrong combination of question papers, their performance will be cancelled. It is therefore advised that students demand and answer the question papers of the correct combination only. It is also important to note that if a student appears in an exam centre other than the one originally allotted by the Telangana board, their candidature in the exam can be cancelled. Students are advised to carefully follow the instructions and guidelines provided by the board to avoid any issues or discrepancies during the examination process.

TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam Time Table 2023

June 14: First Language (Group A), First Language (Part 1 Composite Course) and First Language (Part 2 Composite Course).

June 14: Second Language.

June 16: Third Language (English).

June 17: Mathematics.

June 19: Science (Part I – Physical Science and Part II – Biological Science).

June 20: Social Studies.

June 21: OSSC Main Language (Paper 1) – Sanskrit & Arabic.

June 22: OSSC Main Language (Paper 2) – Sanskrit & Arabic.

On May 10, the Telangana board declared the TS Class 10th results at bse.telangana.gov.in. The overall pass percentage for the Telangana SSC exams was 86.60 per cent this year. According to reports, there were about 4,84,370 regular candidates who had appeared for the examinations, out of which 19,460 cleared the class 10 exam.