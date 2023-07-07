The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will release the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 today, July 7. Students who took the TS SSC Supplementary examination may access their results on the board’s official website, bse.telangana.gov.in soon after it is published.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 : How to check

Step 1: Visit the Telangana Board of Secondary Education’s official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate towards the latest announcement section and find “Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2023" link provided on the a website.

Advertisement

Step 3: Select the link and the screen will display a fresh login window to access the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023

Step 4: Enter the necessary credentials on the result portal and select the ‘Submit’ option.

Step 5: The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen of your electronic device.

Step 6: Download the Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2023 mark sheet and print a copy of the same for future references.

Students must double-check vital information such as their Name, Registration Number, School Name, Date of Birth, Gender, List of Subjects-code and names, and more soon after the TS SSC supplementary exam mark sheet is released. A total of 25 schools have declared all fail, while 2793 schools have got 100% pass results in the Telangana board results released on May 10. The overall pass rate for the Telangana SSC examinations this year was 86.60 per cent.