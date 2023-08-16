TS TET 2023 Application Process Concludes Today at tstet.cgg.gov.in

The online application for TS TET (Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test) 2023 will conclude today, August 16. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. There are around 4.5 lakh BED and 1.5 lakh DED candidates in the state. Candidates who have cleared graduation can apply for the exam.

The TS TET paper 1 and 2 examinations will be conducted on September 15. The results will be released on Sept 27. While paper 1 will be conducted from 9.30 AM to noon, paper 2 will be held from 2.30 PM to 5 PM.

TS TET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1- Visit the official website of TS TET, tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage page, click on the TS TET 2023 registration link

Step 3- Enter the required credentials to log in

Step 4- Fill in the form with the required information

Step 5- Pay the online application fees. The exam fee is Rs 400.

Step 6 – Submit the form

Step 7 – Save and download the acknowledgment form for further records

Both DED and BED candidates can apply for paper-1 while only BED candidates can apply for paper-2. Prior to this, only TET paper 2 was available to BED candidates. DED applicants undertake paper 1. However, candidates for BED were also permitted to write TET paper 1 in the exam from the previous year.