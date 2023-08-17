Trends :CTET Admit CardUnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
TS DOST 2023: TSCHE Announces Special Phase Seat Allotment From August 18

Candidates can go through TS DOST special phase of seat allotment at official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

August 17, 2023

The selected candidates will be offered admission into various undergraduate courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW and D-Pharmacy (Representative Image)
The Telangana State Council Of Higher Education has announced a special phase for seat allotment. The special phase will begin from August 18 and conclude on August 21, 2023. Candidates who were not included in earlier rounds of counselling can try their luck in this special phase of counselling provided they meet the eligibility criteria. Candidates can go through the special phase of seat allotment at official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST 2023 SPECIAL PHASE SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS DOST

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS DOST 2023 special phase seat allotment result link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page, then enter your credentials.

Step 4: Click to view your result and check your seat allotment and keep a hard copy of the result for future use

    • It is to be noted that the candidates will have to pay Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 (as the case may be) in the DOST Candidate Login to reserve their seat through online self-reporting. The date and amount will be clarified by the administration, but in the earlier rounds of counselling, the fees was the same. Students with government colleges degrees or university colleges and are eligible for ePASS fee reimbursement are exempted from the online self-reporting fees.

    The selected candidates will be offered admission into various undergraduate courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW and D-Pharmacy. The admission process will require certain documents to secure admission to a college. These documents include their Aadhaar Card, a color photograph, Category Certificate (if applicable), Income Certificate, Extra-Curricular certificates (Sports and Games or NCC), contact information (mobile number and email), Ex-servicemen Certificate (if applicable), and all important mark sheets and pass certificates. It is important to note that these documents are essential for verifying eligibility and academic background, enabling successful candidates to proceed with their college enrollment.

    August 17, 2023
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 16:16 IST
