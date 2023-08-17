The Telangana State Council Of Higher Education has announced a special phase for seat allotment. The special phase will begin from August 18 and conclude on August 21, 2023. Candidates who were not included in earlier rounds of counselling can try their luck in this special phase of counselling provided they meet the eligibility criteria. Candidates can go through the special phase of seat allotment at official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST 2023 SPECIAL PHASE SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS DOST

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS DOST 2023 special phase seat allotment result link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page, then enter your credentials.

Step 4: Click to view your result and check your seat allotment and keep a hard copy of the result for future use