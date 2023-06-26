TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling For Phase 1 Registration Begins; Know Full Schedule

Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Only those candidates are qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 who have secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 12:42 IST

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE has begun the online registrations for Phase 1 of the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 starting today, June 26. Candidates who are interested and qualified can register by visiting to the official portal, tseamcet.nic.in. Applicants may register for Phase 1 from June 26 to July 5, 2023, in accordance with the released timetable. Applicants from the General category must pay a Rs. 1,200 application fee. Additionally, those who fall under the SC and ST categories must pay Rs 600.

The eligible and qualified candidates of TSEAMCET-2023 who seek admission into B.E /B. Tech / B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses are informed of the below mentioned schedule. Only those candidates are qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 who have secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination.

Here is the details for the first phase of TS-EAMCET 2023

DetailsDates
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verificationJune 26 to July 5, 2023
Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023)June 28 to July 6, 2023
Exercising options after certificate verificationJune 28 to July 8, 2023
Freezing of options8 July 2023
Provisional allotment of seats on or beforeJuly 12, 2023
Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through websiteJuly 12 to July 19, 2023

Here is the details for the second phase of TS-EAMCET 2023

DetailsDates
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verificationJuly 21 to July 22, 2023
Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023)July 23, 2023
Exercising options after certificate verificationJuly 21, 2023 to July 24, 2023
Freezing of optionsJuly 24, 2023
Provisional allotment of seats on or beforeJuly 28, 2023
Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through websiteJuly 28, 2023 to July 31, 2023

Here is the details for the final phase of TS-EAMCET 2023

    • DetailsDates
    Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verificationAugust 2, 2023
    Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023)August 3, 2023
    Exercising options after certificate verificationAugust 2 to August 4, 2023
    Freezing of optionsAugust 4, 2023
    Provisional allotment of seats on or beforeAugust 7, 2023
    Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through websiteAugust 7 to August 9, 2023

    The notification also informs candidates to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the college and branch as per the choice of the candidates.

