TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling For Phase 1 Registration Begins; Know Full Schedule

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE has begun the online registrations for Phase 1 of the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 starting today, June 26. Candidates who are interested and qualified can register by visiting to the official portal, tseamcet.nic.in. Applicants may register for Phase 1 from June 26 to July 5, 2023, in accordance with the released timetable. Applicants from the General category must pay a Rs. 1,200 application fee. Additionally, those who fall under the SC and ST categories must pay Rs 600.
The eligible and qualified candidates of TSEAMCET-2023 who seek admission into B.E /B. Tech / B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses are informed of the below mentioned schedule. Only those candidates are qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 who have secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination.
Here is the details for the first phase of TS-EAMCET 2023
|Details
|Dates
|Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification
|June 26 to July 5, 2023
|Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023)
|June 28 to July 6, 2023
|Exercising options after certificate verification
|June 28 to July 8, 2023
|Freezing of options
|8 July 2023
|Provisional allotment of seats on or before
|July 12, 2023
|Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website
|July 12 to July 19, 2023
Here is the details for the second phase of TS-EAMCET 2023
|Details
|Dates
|Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification
|July 21 to July 22, 2023
|Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023)
|July 23, 2023
|Exercising options after certificate verification
|July 21, 2023 to July 24, 2023
|Freezing of options
|July 24, 2023
|Provisional allotment of seats on or before
|July 28, 2023
|Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website
|July 28, 2023 to July 31, 2023
Here is the details for the final phase of TS-EAMCET 2023
|Details
|Dates
|Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification
|August 2, 2023
|Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023)
|August 3, 2023
|Exercising options after certificate verification
|August 2 to August 4, 2023
|Freezing of options
|August 4, 2023
|Provisional allotment of seats on or before
|August 7, 2023
|Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website
|August 7 to August 9, 2023
The notification also informs candidates to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the college and branch as per the choice of the candidates.