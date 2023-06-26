TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling For Phase 1 Registration Begins; Know Full Schedule

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE has begun the online registrations for Phase 1 of the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 starting today, June 26. Candidates who are interested and qualified can register by visiting to the official portal, tseamcet.nic.in. Applicants may register for Phase 1 from June 26 to July 5, 2023, in accordance with the released timetable. Applicants from the General category must pay a Rs. 1,200 application fee. Additionally, those who fall under the SC and ST categories must pay Rs 600.

The eligible and qualified candidates of TSEAMCET-2023 who seek admission into B.E /B. Tech / B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses are informed of the below mentioned schedule. Only those candidates are qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 who have secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination.

Advertisement

Here is the details for the first phase of TS-EAMCET 2023

Details Dates Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification June 26 to July 5, 2023 Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023) June 28 to July 6, 2023 Exercising options after certificate verification June 28 to July 8, 2023 Freezing of options 8 July 2023 Provisional allotment of seats on or before July 12, 2023 Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website July 12 to July 19, 2023

Here is the details for the second phase of TS-EAMCET 2023

Details Dates Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of help line centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification July 21 to July 22, 2023 Certificate Verification for already slot booked candidates(Except on 01-07-2023) July 23, 2023 Exercising options after certificate verification July 21, 2023 to July 24, 2023 Freezing of options July 24, 2023 Provisional allotment of seats on or before July 28, 2023 Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website July 28, 2023 to July 31, 2023

Here is the details for the final phase of TS-EAMCET 2023