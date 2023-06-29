TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 Released At tspsc.gov.in, How To Download

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the TSPSC Group 1 provisional answer key 2022 on June 28. Candidates, who participated in the examination, can download the answer key from the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 1 Exam 2022 took place on June 11 this year at approximately 994 examination centres. Out of the total strength, a total of 3,80,202 candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was administered in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 1 PM, and the general studies and mental ability answer keys are now available.

TSPSC Group 1 answer key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Navigate to www.tspsc.gov.in, the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Step 2: Look for the link that mentions TSPSC Group 1 OMR sheet 2022 for the respective posts and click on it.

Step 3: Provide the necessary details including your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Choose the Login option.

Step 5: Your TSPSC Group 1 answer key will be displayed on your screen. Carefully examine all the details mentioned in it.

Step 6: Download or print the TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key for your further need.

The exam consisted of a total of 150 questions with one mark for each correct answer. A 1/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. Candidates can assess their performance and have an estimate of their scores in the TSPSC Group 1 exam. Candidates who are not satisfied with any particular answer can raise objection on the official website.