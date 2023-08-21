TSPSC GWD 2023: Last Date to Raise Objections Today at tspsc.gov.in

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the tentative answer key for the various gazetted positions in the groundwater department. Those who took the exam and want to examine the TSPSC GWD answer key 2023 can do so by going to the official website, tspsc.gov.in. Candidates must input their login information, which includes their hall ticket number and birthdate, in order to examine the details.

A total of 32 posts are being filled through the recruitment drive, including one for an assistant hydro meteorologist, four for an assistant chemist, six for an assistant geophysicist, sixteen for an assistant hydrogeologist, and five for an assistant hydrologist.

The official notification stated that “Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the Text Box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only for the English Language."

Candidates who want to file objections (with documented proof) to the TSPSC GWD answer key must do so by August 21. The official notification said that any objections made after 5 PM will be dismissed.

TSPSC GWD answer key 2023: How to raise objections?

After examining the candidates’ objections to the provisional answer key, the commission will release the final answer key. Candidates can raise their concerns to the TSPSC provisional answer key by following the simple processes listed below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Once on the homepage of the website, tap on the link activated for the answer key objection link for GWD.

Step 3: A login page will appear on the display.

Step 4: Here, enter the login credentials such as date of birth and hall ticket number.

Step 5: The TSPSC GWD answer key 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Now, download the TSPSC GWD answer key 2023.