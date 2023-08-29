TSPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2023 Released, How to Check

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released admit cards for the recruitment exam of Lecturer in Government Polytechnics on August 28, in the Technical Education Service. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit cards from the official website at tspsc.gov.in. The recruitment exam drive aims to fill a total of 247 vacancies for lecturers in different subjects in government polytechnics.

The polytechnic lecturer recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 4 to 8. The Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) will be held in the morning and afternoon sessions from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and 02:30 PM to 5 PM. The exam dates were changed recently, as they were first scheduled to be conducted in July.

TSPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2 - Visit the homepage of the website.

Step 3 - You will see a download link for the lecturer and polytechnic hall ticket. Click on that link.

Step 4 - You will be asked to enter your login details and date of birth, enter your TSPCS login details.

Step 5 - Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download the admit card.

Step 6 - Take a printout of the admit card for further use.