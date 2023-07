Tuition Teacher Held for Sexually Assaulting 10-year-old Girl in East Delhi

A 30-year-old male tuition teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at his house in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the minor girl went for tuition at his place, they added.

Finding the girl alone, he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl. After returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her parents who then informed the police around 7 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The minor was sent for counselling and a medical examination, Guguloth said.

The girl had been taking tuition classes from the accused for the last 15 days with other students who were not there at the time of the incident, the police said.