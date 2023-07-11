Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Tuition Teacher Held for Sexually Assaulting 10-year-old Girl in East Delhi

Finding the girl alone, he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl. After returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her parents who then informed the police around 7 pm

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 11:28 IST

New Delhi, India

The incident took place on Saturday when the minor girl went for tuition at his place (Representational Image)
A 30-year-old male tuition teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at his house in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the minor girl went for tuition at his place, they added.

Finding the girl alone, he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl. After returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her parents who then informed the police around 7 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The minor was sent for counselling and a medical examination, Guguloth said.

The girl had been taking tuition classes from the accused for the last 15 days with other students who were not there at the time of the incident, the police said.

    • Based on the complaint, the tuition teacher was booked under Section 354 (b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the DCP said.

    The accused has been arrested and further probe is underway, she added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 11, 2023, 11:28 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 11:28 IST
