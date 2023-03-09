UCEED 2023 Result Declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Know how to Check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the results for UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design) exam on its official website. All candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design can visit the official website to check their results.

To check the UCEED 2023 results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the Login ID and Password. According to the information provided, the Portal will display Part-A marks for all candidates who appeared for UCEED 2023. The Part-B score, Rank(s), and Total marks obtained will not be displayed for the candidates who have not qualified the UCEED 2023. Candidates must also note that the Scorecards for UCEED 2023 will be available for download from March 11, 2023.

UCEED 2023 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED — uceedapp.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “UCEED Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your UCEED registration number, email ID, and password.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit" button.

Step 5: Your UCEED scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

The UCEED result is available in the form of a scorecard that contains the candidate’s name, roll number, sectional score, and overall score. Depending on the UCEED score, the candidates are shortlisted for the counselling process, which includes seat allotment and document verification.

The UCCED is a national-level examination conducted by the IIT Bombay for admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

