UCIL Recruitment 2023: Check Application Process, Important Dates And More

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) is recruiting for 122 vacancies in Group A and Group B posts. The post includes General Manager, Assistant Manager, Chief Superintendent, and others. The last date for application is August 18, 2023. Applicants are requested to visit the official website: https://ucil.gov.in/.

Number of vacancies

Group A: 44

Group B: 78

Selection process

Written test

Group discussion

Interview (If shortlisted)

Age criteria

The maximum age limit is 50 years and the minimum age limit is 30 years. Applicants can visit the official notification for information about age relaxation.

Education qualification

General Manager (P&IRs)- Degree in any discipline and two years PG degree (full time) from any recognised university or institute.

Deputy General Manager: Degree in any discipline and two years of full-time PG/Diploma from any recognised university/institute. Applicants must have an experience of minimum 15/18 years in a relevant field.

Chief Superintendent: Applicants must have a degree in Civil Engineering and an experience of at least 5 years in relevant field post qualification.

Assistant Manager (Security): Applicants must have a degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates must have served in defence or paramilitary force for a minimum period of 10 years.

Detailed information about the qualifications and eligibility is mentioned in the official notification.

Application fees

General/ EWS and OBC (NCL) categories: Rs 500.

SC/ST/ PWD and female candidates: NIL

Application process

Visit the official website https://ucil.gov.in/.

Click on the ‘Jobs’ section.

Go to the application form.

Download the form.

Attach the required documents.

The application process is in a prescribed format and is required to be sent to the mentioned postal address in the official notification.

Salary