UGC, AICTE, NCERT Must Come Together to Create Framework for Mapping Future Skills: Edu Minister Pradhan

The minister noted that the deliberations going on at G20 forum will aid the implementation of new National Education Policy by understanding and adopting best practices and global models

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 14:12 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

The minister said that we need to de-link degrees from competency and envision a future where competency would prevail (File Photo/News18)

The Centre is deliberating on ways to formalise skilling in the school education system, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday, asserting the UGC, AICTE and NCERT must come together to create a framework for mapping future skills.

The minister also said "we need to de-link degrees from competency and envision a future where competency would prevail".

Pradhan made the comments in an interaction with reporters here ahead of the 3rd G20 Education Working Group Meeting.

"Deliberations are going on about how to formalise skilling in our school education system. Today, we discussed with the delegates from Singapore the way forward for a comprehensive and substantive partnership towards skilling," he said.

The minister noted that the deliberations going on at G20 forum will aid the implementation of new National Education Policy by understanding and adopting best practices and global models.

"The University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council of technical Education (AICTE) and National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) must come together to create a framework for mapping future skills, " he said.

Foundation literacy and numeracy, tech-enabled learning, future of work and research collaborations are among the priority areas for deliberations during the third G20 Education Working Group meeting.

A conference on deep technology and transforming logistics for coastal economies, a workshop on the future of work and skill architecture, a seminar on building capacities for lifelong learning and an exhibition on future of work are part of the events which will be held as a precursor to the meeting.

The first meeting of the G20 Education Working Group was held in Chennai earlier this year, followed by the second at Amritsar last month. There would be three supplementary meetings of the education group before it arrives at a consensus in June.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 26, 2023, 14:12 IST
