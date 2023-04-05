UGC Asks Colleges, Universities to Support NTA in Conducting CUET UG 2023

The University Grants Commission has asked the universities across the country to reserve their facilities for conducting the online Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into various undergraduate and post graduate courses. In a letter to vice chancellors, dated April 3, UGC asked the central and participating universities to prepare for conducting the online examinations.

According to the UGC notification, the CUET (UG) exam will be held between May 21 to May 3. The university regulating body has also kept June 1 to June 7 as reserve dates to conduct the exam if needed.

The University Grants Commission in association with the National Testing Agency conducts the online computer based CUET exam for admission into various colleges and universities.

Advertisement

This year the exam will be conducted at 240 centres across the country.

The Last date to apply for CUET (UG) 2023 was March 30. The examination centre allocation list will be released on April 30 while Admit cards are expected to be available in the second week of May. Admit cards can be downloaded from the NTA official website- nta.ac.in.

The CUET (UG) 2023 exam includes objective type multiple choice questions. The examination is conducted in 13 languages. The syllabus CUET (UG) 2023 is divided into 3 sections. The Primary is the language-based test which includes reading comprehension, literary aptitude and vocabulary. The second section will include questions from the subject chosen by the candidate. It will be based on the Class 12 syllabus only. The third section will include general knowledge, current affairs and reasoning.

Candidates are advised to carry their admit cards along with self-declaration downloaded from the NTA website to the examination centre. The registered candidates also need to carry an additional photograph and a valid photo identification proof.

Advertisement

To receive the latest updates and more information about the exam, candidates can visit the official website of CUET (UG) 2023- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Read all the Latest Education News here