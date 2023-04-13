UGC Directs Colleges, Universities to Ensure Implementation of National Credit Framework

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed that the National Credit Framework (NCrF) be implemented in all Higher Education Institutions (HEI). UGC, in an official communication, said that NCrF is an enabling framework that lays down basic principles of creditisation of learning from several dimensions including academic, vocational, and experiential learning. Through NCrF, students (at all levels) will earn credits for education and learning in all subjects, and in all mediums such as online, digital, and blended learning.

Students across the country will also gain credit for their expertise in several aspects of the Indian knowledge system, including the Puranas, the Vedas, and other components.

“The National Education Policy 2020 lays emphasis on the integration of general education and vocational education to enable increased mobility and flexibility in education," reads the public notice. UGC has asked all HEIs to take necessary measures to implement the National Credit Framework.

The report on NCrF was jointly framed by a high-level committee that comprised members of UGC, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Council Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education (MoE), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and others.

The committee was set up in November 2021 to develop a transfer framework and national credit accumulation for vocational as well as general education.

The National Credit Framework (NCrF) combines learning across various axes, including academics, vocational skills, and experiential learning, hat can be “creditised" as well as accumulated, even online, digital and blended learning. The NCrF comprises 64 applied sciences or vocational disciplines, 18 broad theoretical disciplines or ‘vidyas,’ and crafts or ‘kalas.’

Moreover, the NCrF has divided the learning process for students into eight levels and assigned credits based on learning hours, starting from Class 5 up to the PhD level. The framework also includes skill training and vocational education for students from levels 1 to 8. The NCrF also evaluates students’ out-of-classroom learning sessions, such as sports and games, physical activities, yoga, performing arts, handicrafts, and bagless days

