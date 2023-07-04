UGC Directs Universities, Colleges to Ensure Compliance With Admission Fee Refund Policy

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed higher educational institutions to ensure compliance with the fee refund policy for the academic year 2023-24. The commission said that they have been receiving many representations or complaints from the students as well as parents on the non-refund of fees by HEIs after cancellation or withdrawal of admissions.

UGC states that students must be allowed a full refund of fees within a specified period to opt for a programme they choose. The commission discussed the issue in its 570th meeting which was conducted on June 27.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in any guidelines/prospectus/ notification/ schedule, a full refund of fees shall be made by the HEIs on account of all cancellations of admission/migrations of students up to 30 September 2023 and with a deduction of not more than Rs 1,000, as a processing fee, up to 31 October 2023," read the official notice by UGC.

Advertisement

The provisions included in the UGC notification announced in October 2018 on refund of fees and non-retention of original certificates should apply to any admission schedule extending/beginning after October 31 (reproduced here for easy reference):

Percentage of Refund of Fees:

100 per cent: 15 days or more before the formally notified deadline of admission.

90 per cent: Less than 15 days before the formally notified last date of admission.

80 per cent: 15 days or less after the formally notified deadline of admission.

50 per cent: 30 days or less, but more than 15 days after formally notified last date of admission.