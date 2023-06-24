UGC Encourages HEIs To Use National Quantum Mission To Build Technologies

The University Grants Commission (UGC) released a notice urging Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to create awareness about National Quantum Mission (NQM) among the faculty, researchers and students to acquire benefit from this mission. The National Quantum Mission which is under the Ministry of Science and Technology, aims to nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R&D as well as create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT).

Weeks ago, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the NQM at a total cost of Rs 6,003.65 for the period 2023-24 to 2030-31. This initiative is anticipated to speed up the quantum technology-led economic growth, strengthen the national ecosystem and position India as a global leader in the creation of Quantum Technologies and Applications (QTA).

The new mission aims to build intermediate size quantum computers with 50-1,000 physical qubits over a period of 8 years on a variety of platforms, such as superconducting and photonic technology.

“Satellite based secure quantum communications between ground stations over a range of 2000 kilometres within India, long distance secure quantum communications with other countries, inter-city quantum key distribution over 2000 kilometres as well as multi-node quantum network with quantum memories are also some of the deliverables of the mission," the UGC’s official notice read.

In the circular, UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi mentioned that the National Quantum Mission will aid in the development of very sensitive atomic magnetometers and atomic clocks for precise timings, communications and navigation. It will also assist in the design and production of new semiconductor structures, topological materials and superconductors – all of which are essential for creating quantum devices.

Four Thematic Hubs (T-Hubs) will be established in renowned academic and National R&D institutes on the areas of Quantum Communication, Quantum Computing, Quantum Sensing & Metrology and Quantum Materials & Devices. The hubs will focus on the development of new knowledge via basic and applied research, as well as the promotion of R&D in areas assigned to them.