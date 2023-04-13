UGC Invites Suggestion on Draft Guidelines For Incorporating Indian Knowledge Systems In Higher Education Syllabus

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a set of draft guidelines for incorporating Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in higher education syllabus. The UGC has asked the universities to prepare programmes as per the guidelines. UGC has also directed higher educational institutions (HEIs) to share a few suggestions on the draft guidelines by April 30.

“The draft “Guidelines for Incorporating Indian Knowledge System in Higher Education Curricula" are available on the UGC website www.ugc.ac.in. Feedback/suggestions are invited from the stakeholders and the same may be sent on the e-mail: ugc.iks@gmail.com latest by 30.04.2023," UGC said in an official notice.

Guidelines for IKS Courses in UG Programmes

- Students enrolled in the undergraduate course should be encouraged to take up an adequate number of programmes in IKS, so that the total credits amount to at least 5 per cent of the total mandated credits. Also, students must be encouraged to take up these courses, if possible, during the first four semesters of the undergraduate programme.

- Students must take a foundational programme in IKS, that is planned to present an overall introduction to all the streams of IKS relevant to the UG course.

- UGC has asked all undergraduate teaching institutions to offer a large number of elective courses in IKS. From this, students can choose the requisite number of courses and credits in IKS.

- Students will be allowed to opt for apprenticeship or internship in any of the disciplines that are part of IKS.

- During the 7th or 8th semester of the undergraduate course, students will have to select a suitable topic related to IKS for their project work.

- Candidates registered in undergraduate programmes in medicine are advised to take a credit course in the first year on the Indian systems of medicine. This will help them with a basic understanding of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Homeopathy and Siddha. As they come to the second year, students will have to take up two-semester credit programmes.

Guidelines for IKS Courses at the PG Level

- Candidates studying for PG programmes will have to take an adequate number of advanced credit courses in any discipline, especially a part of IKS.

- Students will also be allowed to opt for additional courses in topics that are part of IKS if such an option is available.

By incorporating IKS into the higher education curriculum, UGC feels that it will help preserve the country’s heritage.

