UGC Issues Clarification For Assistant Professor Recruitment: NET, SET, SLET Not Necessary for PhD Holders

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has provided clarification regarding the revised minimum criteria for direct recruitment to the post of assistant professor in all universities and colleges. This clarification follows the previous announcement made by the UGC on July 5. The UGC had stated that the National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET), and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) would serve as the minimum qualifications for candidates aspiring to become Assistant Professors in higher education institutions.

The Chairperson of UGC, M Jagadesh Kumar, has now provided clarity on the matter on Twitter. In his tweet, he highlighted that the mandatory requirement of a PhD for direct recruitment at the Assistant Professor level has been removed. He further added that for PhD holders UGC-NET/SLET/SET exam is not mandatory for this position.

Advertisement

He tweeted, “For those with a Master’s degree, UGC-NET/SLET/SET is the minimum requirement for the direct recruitment as an Assistant Professor, and (2) Ph.D. degree holders, awarded as per UGC Regulations, are eligible for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor and are exempted from UGC-NET/SLET/SET. Depending on the number of applications received in a given discipline, HEIs can use suitable criteria given in the regulations for appointment at the Assistant Professor level."

This move aims to provide institutions with the autonomy to make informed decisions based on their specific needs and requirements.

The UGC added a different qualifying pathway for assistant professorships without the need for the NET/SET examination. There is no longer a need for candidates to pass the UGC NET/SET exams if they hold a PhD from an accredited institution to be considered for the position of Assistant Professor.