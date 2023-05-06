UGC Launches Faculty Recruitment Portal 'CU-Chayan' For Central Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently launched a common portal for the recruitment of faculty members –the Unified Recruitment Portal for Central Universities or CU-Chayan. The CU-Chayan portal went live on May 2. The commission has now released Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on its official website regarding the recruitment portal.

CU-Chayan is designed to cater to the needs of all stakeholders in the recruitment process and allows central universities to independently drive all stages of recruitment, just as they have been doing so far. The main purpose of the portal is to provide an enabling environment for both central universities and applicants seeking faculty positions.

Candidates who have certain queries or issues regarding the CU-Chayan can visit the official website - curec.samarth.ac.in. The FAQs has around 13 questions that deeply explain everything about the Unified recruitment portal. UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar tweeted about the FAQs on the website.

The CU-Chayan offers a plethora of features for applicants seeking faculty positions in 54 participating central universities of India. The platform provides a consolidated listing of job openings across all participating universities, a single login for applying to any vacancy, and personalised dashboards to manage the application process. Applicants can also use filters to search for jobs based on various criteria such as location, category, experience, education level, and more.

Applicants using the recruitment portal can save time and effort by filling up their application only once and then updating it as required using the personalised dashboard. This means that they do not need to fill up a new application every time they apply for a position in a central university. When the candidate wants to apply for a given position, their application data will be transferred from their database to the concerned varsity’s database, making the application process streamlined and efficient.

Individuals interested in applying for faculty positions at any level (Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor) can register on the portal and provide their details. Once faculty positions are advertised, registered applicants can receive email alerts if they choose this option. Applicants can then apply for the positions and track the progress of their applications.

