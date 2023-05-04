UGC Launches Unified Recruitment Portal For Central Universities

A unified recruitment portal, the CU-Chayan, has been launched by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The portal has been designed specifically for the recruitment of faculty members in central varsities and will provide a common platform for listing vacancies across all the central universities. “The portal makes the recruitment process completely online starting from inviting applications to screening the applications with the provision of sending alerts in runtime to all the users of the portal," reads an official notice by UGC.

The commission has introduced this portal to create a better environment for both varsities as well as the applicants and all the stages of the recruitment process will be done independently by the universities, it said. The UGC has requested all the central universities to make use of the CU-Chayan portal at curec.samarth.ac.in for all future recruitments.

Speaking to news agency ANI, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that the CU-Chayan portal is a user-friendly one. It will cater to the requirements of all the stakeholders in the online recruitment process. The portal will also offer a personalised dashboard that will help in handling the process of applications.

Speaking about its benefits, Kumar stated that the CU-Chayan portal will offer a wide range of features, which includes a single login for applying to any of the universities, a consolidated listing of job opportunities across all participating universities, and personalised dashboards. While searching for jobs, candidates can use several filters like university name, category, subject, location, designation, type of employment, experience, education level, and others.

The new platform will provide real-time tracking of applications, configurable advertisement rules, and customised admin dashboards for universities. The CU-Chayan portal will provide real-time analysis and insights into the online application process.

Once the applications are uploaded, the screening committee of the university can view the details of the candidate, see their points or research scores given by the system, as well as cross-check all the uploaded documents against each entry. The “comments of the screening committee will be recorded in the portal," UGC Chairman notified. The CU-Chayan portal has been launched by the Commission after consultations with all the Vice Chancellors (VCs) of central universities.

