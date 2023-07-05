UGC Mandates NET, SET or SLET for Recruitment of Assistant Professor at Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that the National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET), and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) will serve as the minimum requirements for the direct recruitment to the job of Assistant Professor for all higher education institutions. Also, an alternative path to Assistant Professor eligibility without the NET/SET exam has been established by UGC. Candidates, who have a PhD from a recognised university, are eligible for Assistant Professor without qualifying for UGC NET/SET exams. Before July 2023, the UGC said that a PhD was not a requirement for direct assistant professor recruitment. The commission announced that it has extended the deadline for applying for the PhD as a requirement for hiring assistant professors in university departments from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2023.

The commission states that candidates must hold a Master’s degree in the relevant field with at least a 55% grade point average. The degree should have been completed from a NAAC-accredited institution. A 5% relaxation is offered to candidates who fall under the SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories.