UGC NET 2022 Results For December Cycle Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results of UGC NET 2023 soon. Once the results are announced, the candidates will be able to check their scorecards on the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the UGC released the provisional answer key on its official website on March 23. Candidates who were not satisfied with the answer key were given the option to raise their queries from March 23-25.

Unreserved category candidates need to secure at least 40 percent marks while reserved category candidates need to secure at least 35 percent marks to pass the exam. Candidates also have to pass each paper separately and in aggregate. Meanwhile, the UGC NET June 2023 cycle exam will be held from June 13.

The UGC NET is conducted for the posts of assistant professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in various universities and colleges across the country. Those who qualify for an assistant professor will be eligible for teaching positions in various universities and colleges across the country.

UGC NET 2023: How to check the scorecard?

Once the results are out, the candidates who appeared for the examination can check the scorecard on their official website. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UGC Net 2023 result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will pop up, enter your login details and click on the submit option.

Step 4: UGC Net results will be flashed on your screens.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout of the same for your future reference.

The exam consisted of two papers, paper I and paper II, with 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Paper I tested the candidates on their general knowledge, reasoning ability, comprehension, and divergent thinking, while paper II was based on the subject chosen by the candidate.

The UGC Net December 2022, conducted by National Testing Agency, was held in five phases. The exams were conducted between February and March for 83 subjects. There were 663 examination centres in 186 cities across the country. The candidates registered for UGC NET 2022 were 8,34,537. Phase I was conducted from February 21 to 24 followed by Phase II from February 28 to March 3. Phase III was conducted from March 3 to 6, Phase IV was scheduled for March 11 & 12. Phase V was conducted from March 13 to 16.

