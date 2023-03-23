The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer key for the December 2022 examination of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). The agency will release a provisional answer key on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The official date and time to publish the provisional answer key are awaited. It is advised to the students to keep checking the latest updates on the official website of the University Grant Commission. Applicants can download the answer key using their login credentials like registration number and date of birth. Along with the answer key, the National Testing Agency will also publish question papers and candidates’ responses.

Steps to download the provisional UGC- NET 2023 answer key

Step 1- Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the link that mentions the UGC NET December Answer Key on the homepage.

Step 3- Type your Roll Number and other required credentials to log in to your account.

Step 4- Click on the submit button and the provisional answer key will display on your display screen.

Step 5- Download the UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key from the website and raise objections, if there are any. For more details on the question paper and upcoming June entrance examination, applicants can visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key will allow candidates to raise objections to their recorded responses with a fee per objection. The date and fees for the objections will also be released by the examination authorities shortly. This procedure will help authorities to formulate the UGC NET 2023 final merit list of the candidates. NTA will prepare the final list after reviewing the feedback of the candidates. For the unversed, there is no provision to challenge the UGC-NET merit list or the final results of the UGC NET by the candidates.

How to calculate your probable marks through UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key?

Applicants are advised to add two marks for each correct answer in the exam. The UGC NET exam pattern deducts no marks for the incorrect answer to the question. For further reference, students can check the previous year’s UGC NET 2022 merit list. This will help them to analyse their position in the test.

